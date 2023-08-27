Maharashtra Dalit children torture: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar demands probe into viral video

In a shocking incident, four Dalit children were hung from a tree upside down and thrashed for allegedly stealing goats and pigeons in Srirampur in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident has been reported from Haregaon in Srirampur tehsil.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar demanded a probe into the incident.

“I just spoke to one of the victims and his grandmother over a phone call. He was thrashed, urinated upon, spitted on, forced to lick his own spit, stripped and hung upside down. This is what my people face everyday,” Ambedkar, a former MP posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.