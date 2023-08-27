Maharashtra Dalit children torture: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar demands probe into viral video

In a shocking incident, four Dalit children were hung from a tree upside down and thrashed for allegedly stealing goats and pigeons in Srirampur in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.
The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.
The incident has been reported from Haregaon in Srirampur tehsil.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar demanded a probe into the incident.
“I just spoke to one of the victims and his grandmother over a phone call. He was thrashed, urinated upon, spitted on, forced to lick his own spit, stripped and hung upside down. This is what my people face everyday,” Ambedkar, a former MP posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.
In the post, Ambedkar tagged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who hails from Ahmednagar, visited the hospital and spoke to the boys and their parents. “A probe is underway,” he said.
"Neither this caste discrimination, relegation, abuse, humiliation, violence and brutality is new nor is the government indifference. We will challenge and change this “indifference”. I promise you. It is very important to recognize that such acts have occurred in the past in Maharashtra, exposing the troubling psyche behind caste discrimination and the lack of convictions in offences on SCs and STs,” said Ambedkar, adding that he and his wife can only imagine what trauma the boys would have went through and what their parents must be going through.
“Do what is necessary in Shrirampur in Ahmednagar or else the whole of VBA will come out on the streets,” he said.
NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the government has failed to protect the rights and security of Dalits.