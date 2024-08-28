Home
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue

The statue collapse incident has snowballed into a political controversy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 11:48 IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday apologised to the people of the state after the statue of Shivaji Maharaj built last year collapsed recently.

"Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, I apologise to 13 crore people of Maharashtra for collapse of his statue," Ajit Pawar said.

The statue collapse incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

Indian PoliticsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

