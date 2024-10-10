Home
Maharashtra Govt declares day of mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:26 IST

