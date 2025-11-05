Menu
Maharashtra in pact with Starlink for satellite-based services; 1st state to tie-up with Musk firm

The Maharashtra–Starlink collaboration supports the state’s flagship Digital Maharashtra mission and integrates with its EV, Coastal Development, and Disaster Resilience programs.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 17:10 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 17:10 IST
India NewsElon MuskDevendra FadnavisStarlinkMaharshtra

