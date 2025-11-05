<p>Mumbai: In a pioneering step toward inclusive digital transformation, the Government of Maharashtra today signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Communications Private Ltd, marking Maharashtra as the first Indian state to formally collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure.</p><p>This is subject to Starlink’s regulatory and compliance clearances from the Government of India.</p><p>The LOI was signed by Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink, and Virendra Singh, Secretary, Department of Information Technology, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>Under this strategic collaboration, this cutting edge technology will enable the Government of Maharashtra and Starlink to work together to connect remote and underserved regions of the state, including tribal schools, primary health centres, disaster control rooms, forest outposts, coastal zones, and aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim. </p><p>The initiative also aims to power connectivity along key infrastructure corridors such as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Ferries and coastal vehicles and ports, and coastal police networks, in addition to providing smart connectivity for education and telemedicine.</p>.Maharashtra: Greens SOS seeks help PM to halt wildlife killings, reform forest management.<p>A joint working group will oversee the 90-day pilot rollout, with specific milestones at 30, 60, and 90 days. The pilot will be reviewed quarterly under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister.</p><p>“With Starlink joining hands with Maharashtra, we are bridging the last digital divide connecting every village, every school, and every health centre, no matter how remote. This partnership reflects our commitment to build a truly connected, future-ready Maharashtra. We are proud to be India’s first state to launch this collaboration and set the benchmark for Digital India at the grassroots," said Fadnavis.</p><p>Dreyer said Starlink’s mission, which is complementary to other government initiatives and providers, is to connect those who have been left behind by traditional infrastructure. Maharashtra’s vision for inclusive and resilient digital growth perfectly aligns with ours. Together, we aim to demonstrate how satellite internet can empower schools, healthcare facilities, and communities across the most remote corners of India.”</p><p>The Maharashtra–Starlink collaboration supports the state’s flagship Digital Maharashtra mission and integrates with its EV, Coastal Development, and Disaster Resilience programs.</p><p><strong>The pilot phase will focus on:</strong></p><p>- Connecting government and tribal schools, Aaple Sarkar centers, and PHCs</p><p>- Enhancing disaster response communications and coastal surveillance</p><p>- Supporting education and healthcare delivery through high-speed satellite connectivity</p><p>- Building local capacity and training programs for state agencies and communities</p>