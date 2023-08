Maharashtra: Man attempts to take his life as officials try to attach his flat over default in loan repayment

A man in Maharashtra’s Thane district tried to take his life by drinking fertiliser when a team of revenue officials went to attach his flat for allegedly defaulting on the repayment of a loan, the police said on Thursday.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police under the Kalyan division have registered a case against Shyam Sangve under sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

As per the first information report (FIR), Sangve had availed a loan from a small finance institution for his house at Rambag in Kalyan. When the outstanding amount stood at Rs 17.58 lakh, the lender initiated the legal process against him for default in repayment.