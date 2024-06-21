Home
Maharashtra man killed for rejecting interfaith marriage proposal for his daughter

PTI
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 06:42 IST
Thane: A 46-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district was killed allegedly by three persons over his opposition to an interfaith marriage proposal involving one of the accused and his daughter, an official said on Friday.

According to police, accused Avinash Khairat harboured one-sided feelings for victim Zakir Miya Shaikh’s daughter and had persistently sought her hand in marriage despite being rejected by the father.

Khairat and two other persons stormed into Shaikh’s home in Kalyan taluka during Eid festivities and fatally attacked him with sharp weapons and sticks and assaulted others present, including women, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against the trio and a search is on to arrest them, the official added.

