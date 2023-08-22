Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man repeatedly rapes woman in Maharashtra's Palghar, circulates video on social media; three booked

The woman approached the police with a complaint after she found out about the video.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 11:37 IST

A woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man, who shot a video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday registered an offence under section 376(2)(n) (rape committed repeatedly on the same woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused man and two others for their involvement in the crime, an official said.

The accused befriended the victim, who is married. He repeatedly raped the woman and shot a video of her, which he then circulated on social media, he said.

The woman approached the police with a complaint after she found out about the video, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

(Published 22 August 2023, 11:37 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraPalghar

