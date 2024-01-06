Maharashtra: Pimpri-Chinchwad launches Kaushalyam project to boost youth employment

Mumbai: In a mega initiative, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune district is embarking on a large scale, demand-led, livelihood maximisation project to connect the youth of Pimpri-Chinchwad with suitable jobs.
Youth in Pimpri Chinchwad, the sister city of Pune, will gain access to livelihoods through credible information, career counselling, vocational skills, placement and post-placement support. The design of vocational skilling courses will factor in the skills needed by industry, thus enhancing youth employability.
PCMC’s Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh launched “Kaushalyam: Youth and Business Growing Together” at a special event at the premises of the Nigdi Lighthouse.
“Kaushalyam represents a significant stride toward empowering our youth and fostering sustainable economic growth. It is a collaborative effort that underscores the importance of collective action in securing the future of our city,” Singh said.
“After successful launches in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Hyderabad with our initiatives impacting over 1.5 lakh youth, we are delighted to be a partner in this landmark mission,” said Lighthouse Communities Foundation Chairman Ganesh Natarajan.
By 2027, Kaushalyam will impact the lives and livelihoods of 35000 youth from low-income, under-served communities through its various programmes.
The Kaushalyam project is a true example of collective action with diverse stakeholders coming together to create irreversible change.
PCMC will provide the locations, renovation and infrastructure for the centres. The donor anchor partner for Kaushalyam is Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, funding majority of operational costs of the project.
The Kaushalyam program will harness the power of technology to create counselling experiences that will bring the nature of job roles and career growth, alive to youth by using Virtual/Augmented Reality and AI.