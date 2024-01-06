Maharashtra: Pimpri-Chinchwad launches Kaushalyam project to boost youth employment

Mumbai: In a mega initiative, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune district is embarking on a large scale, demand-led, livelihood maximisation project to connect the youth of Pimpri-Chinchwad with suitable jobs.

Youth in Pimpri Chinchwad, the sister city of Pune, will gain access to livelihoods through credible information, career counselling, vocational skills, placement and post-placement support. The design of vocational skilling courses will factor in the skills needed by industry, thus enhancing youth employability.

PCMC’s Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh launched “Kaushalyam: Youth and Business Growing Together” at a special event at the premises of the Nigdi Lighthouse.

“Kaushalyam represents a significant stride toward empowering our youth and fostering sustainable economic growth. It is a collaborative effort that underscores the importance of collective action in securing the future of our city,” Singh said.

“After successful launches in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Hyderabad with our initiatives impacting over 1.5 lakh youth, we are delighted to be a partner in this landmark mission,” said Lighthouse Communities Foundation Chairman Ganesh Natarajan.