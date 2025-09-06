<p>Mumbai: In one of the biggest drug seizures in recent times, the Maharashtra police dismantled a massive drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana with the arrest of 12 persons and seizure of raw material to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in the international market. </p><p>The operation was carried out by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police, whose jurisdiction is spread across parts of twin districts of Thane and Palghar. </p><p>It is estimated that hundreds of kilos of the mephedrone drug has been manufactured and supplied in the market in Mumbai over the years.</p><p>Mephedrone, which goes by various names, including drone, M-CAT, white magic, meow meow, and bubble, is a synthetic stimulant drug belonging to the amphetamine and cathinone classes - and are in very high demand. </p>.Youth starts moving amid funeral preparations; was declared 'brain dead' by Maharashtra hospital.<p>The investigations had started on August 8 when the Crime Branch arrested a Bangladeshi woman Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Mollah (23) with 105 gms of MD near Kashimira bus stop in Mira Road, a suburb of Mumbai and 23.97 lakh cash. </p><p>The investigations led police to this unit in an industrial area in Cherlapally near Hyderabad in Telangana, where 5.7 kgs of MD, 35,500 litres of chemicals, and 950 kgs of powder was seized. </p><p>The facility was functioning under the garb of a chemical factory.</p><p>“We carried out the operation for over one month,” said MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik. </p><p>According to him, there could be international ramifications of the case. “We have already arrested a foreign national,” he said. </p><p>Asked about the value of the seizure, the police chief said that from the quantity of material we have seized, drugs to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore could have been manufactured. </p>