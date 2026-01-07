<p>Pune: Ten workers were seriously injured in a powerful LPG cylinder explosion at a hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>Five of them are shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune in critical condition.</p>.Maharashtra Congress vice president Hidayatullah Patel dies after being stabbed at mosque in Akola.<p>"A powerful explosion of an LPG cylinder occurred in the kitchen of the hotel at 12:30 pm. Five of the ten injured workers were in the kitchen when the incident occurred," said a police officer.</p>.<p>He added that all the workers are migrants.</p>.<p>"The exact cause of the explosion is not known. We have registered a case and are investigating," he said.</p>