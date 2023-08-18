Maharashtra: Tiger electrocuted in Bhandara, one person held

The decomposed carcass of an electrocuted tiger was recovered from a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said on Thursday.
The adult tiger's body was found in Khandal village near Chandpur Dam in Tumsar range on Wednesday, he said.
One Ratanlal Waghmare was held for allegedly putting an electric fence around his field to keep out wild animals, Range Forest Officer CG Rahangdale said.
He has been charged under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and is in forest custody remand till August 19, Rahangdale said.