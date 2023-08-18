Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Tiger electrocuted in Bhandara, one person held

One Ratanlal Waghmare was held for allegedly putting an electric fence around his field to keep out wild animals, Range Forest Officer CG Rahangdale said.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 20:13 IST

Follow Us

The decomposed carcass of an electrocuted tiger was recovered from a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said on Thursday.

The adult tiger's body was found in Khandal village near Chandpur Dam in Tumsar range on Wednesday, he said.

One Ratanlal Waghmare was held for allegedly putting an electric fence around his field to keep out wild animals, Range Forest Officer CG Rahangdale said.

He has been charged under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and is in forest custody remand till August 19, Rahangdale said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 20:13 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraBhandara

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT