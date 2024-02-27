Maharashtra to construct guest houses in Ayodhya and Srinagar

“It has been decided to construct Maharashtra Bhavan guest houses at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya to provide better and safer facilities to the tourists and devotees of the state at reasonable rates. In both these places, the respective State Governments have provided land at prime locations for which a provision of Rs 77 crore is proposed,” said Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio.

A development plan of around Rs 270 crore has been approved to build monument at place for sacrifice of Swarajrakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Tulapur in Haveli and at the Samadhi site at Vadhu

Budruk, in Shirur, in Pune and work has already commenced.

A world-class Skywalk Project with an estimated cost of Rs 333.56 crore will be constructed at the hill station of Lonavala in Pune.

To promote tourism in the Konkan region, 32 Shivaji-era forts will be renovated and conserved, the government announced.

High quality facilities will be made available for tourists at Lonar in Buldhana, Ajanta-Verul in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalsubai-Bhandardara in Ahmadnagar and Trimbakeshwar in Nashik and also the sea forts of Konkan.

Innovative water tourism projects will be operationalized in Shivsagar Reservoir in Satara, Gosikhurd Reservoir in Bhandara and Waghur Reservoir in Jalgaon.

Pawar said proposals will be invited from international architects for the redevelopment of government buildings at Mantralaya and surrounding areas with state-of-the-art facilities.

Land has been reserved for the Mahatma Phule Wada and Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule memorials in the Development Plan of the city of Pune and the process of preparing the plan for the memorials is in progress.

Government land and funds will be made available for the memorial of Sant Gorobakaka Maharaj in Dharashiv district.

An approval of Rs.66.11 crores has been given for the development of a memorial of Shri Sant Jagnade Maharaj at Sudumbare at Maval in Pune.

Land will be made available at the base of Pratapgad for the memorial of Veer Jeeva Mahala, a faithful colleague of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

For development of Malojiraje Bhosle’s Gadhi and Hazrat Chand Shah Valibaba Dargah premises in Indapur city, a plan of Rs.37.28 crore has been approved.