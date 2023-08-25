Maharashtra train firing: Court denies nod for subjecting accused RPF constable to narco test

Referring to a Supreme Court judgement, the magistrate noted, "If we minutely go through the entire judgment, it clearly reveals that only in external circumstances, that too with the consent of the accused, a test can be conducted. But, there is no room for compelling the accused to go for a test without his content. Since the accused is not ready to face such tests, to protect his fundamental rights, the application deserves to be rejected."

The court further said that to remain silent is a fundamental right of an accused.