Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Train runs over RPF jawan at Kasara railway station

He lost his balance and fell in the gap between the platform and the train, the official said.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 14:51 IST

A jawan of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) died after being run over by a train at Kasara railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Head constable Dileep Sonwane (53) was on duty at Kasara station, when the LTT- Kanpur Express arrived at 6.49 am and some passengers called him for help, he said.

Sonawane helped a passenger and was alighting the train, which started moving. He lost his balance and fell in the gap between the platform and the train, the official said.

The train ran over the jawan and he died on the spot, he said.

Sonawane was a resident of Kalyan and is survived by his wife and two children, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(Published 13 August 2023, 14:51 IST)
