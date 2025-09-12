<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra’s power distribution utility, 'Mahavitaran', has secured first place in India in a ranking determined by the Ministry of Power, scoring 93 out of 100 points.</p><p>REC Ltd and the Power Foundation of India conducted the ranking on behalf of the Ministry of Power and prepared the report titled Rating Regulatory Performance of States and Union Territories.</p><p>Maharashtra topped the list among states and union territories in Western India, receiving an A rating with a total score of 93. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (84.5 points), Goa (74 points), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (74 points), Gujarat (67 points), and Chhattisgarh (52 points).</p><p>The ranking was based on five key criteria. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), popularly known as 'Mahavitaran', scored a perfect 10 out of 10 in three categories: resource adequacy (32 out of 32 points), energy transition (15 out of 15 points), and regulatory compliance (5 out of 5 points). </p><p>In financial viability, MSEDCL scored 24 out of 25 points, and in the category of ease of living and doing business, it scored 17 out of 23 points. For comparison, Gujarat scored 14 and Madhya Pradesh scored 16 in this category.</p><p>The rating process began on March 3 this year. At the national level, states scoring over 85 points were included in Group A, comprising a total of eight states, including Maharashtra.</p>.'Plot' to frame Fadnavis, Shinde during Aghadi regime in Maharashtra: SIT formed to probe charges .<p>“Mahavitaran has achieved this success due to its performance under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I thank the Chief Minister for his support and congratulate the officers and employees,” MSEDCL CMD Lokesh Chandra said in a press statement.</p><p>Over the past three years, 'Mahavitaran' has taken significant steps to improve service quality and plan electricity supply with a long-term perspective, leading to this improved ranking.</p><p>By analyzing the state’s future power demand, 'Mahavitaran' prepared a Resource Adequacy Plan in collaboration with the Energy Department, making Maharashtra the first state in the country to develop an energy transition plan.</p><p>As part of this strategy, 'Mahavitaran' signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 45,000 MW over the last two and a half years, with provisions extending for the next five years. With a strong focus on renewable energy in these agreements, the utility is expected to save Rs 66,000 crore in power costs over five years, enabling a reduction in electricity tariffs for all consumers during this period.</p><p>The Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0), a 16,000 MW solar energy project aimed at supplying electricity to farmers during the day, is being implemented in the state, with 'Mahavitaran' playing a leading role. This is a game-changing project for Maharashtra’s energy transformation. The state also leads the country in installing solar pumps in farms.</p><p>To further strengthen the power supply network, infrastructure work under the RDSS scheme is being effectively carried out by 'Mahavitaran'. The success in improving energy transition, reducing tariffs, and enhancing infrastructure has helped 'Mahavitaran' secure 93 out of 100 points and the top national rank.</p>