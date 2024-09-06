Maharashtra's major dams at full capacity for first time since 2018, sowing complete

Mumbai: Good news Maharashtra! On the eve of Ganeshotsav, all the major dams of the state are 100 per cent full for the first time since 2018 and sowing operations are complete.
This means, the drought-prone areas across the state may not face water scarcity for a year.
Big dams like Ujni (Solapur), Koyna (Satara), Jayakwadi (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) Bhatsa (Thane) and Vaitrana (Palghar-Thane-Nashik) have 100 per cent water stock, according to the assessment of the Water Resources department.
“For the first time after 2018, the major dams in the state are 100 per cent full,” officials said.
The details were presented at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Agriculture department informed that the state has received 121 per cent of the average rainfall and 102 per cent sowing has been done.
“Last year around this time, the average rainfall was 81.4 per cent,” the officials said.
The Kharif area is 142.02 lakh hectares in the state out of which 144.92 lakh hectares i.e. 102 per cent has been sown. Only five talukas have received 50 to 75 percent rainfall and 305 talukas have received more than 100 percent rainfall, they added.
Published 06 September 2024, 05:30 IST