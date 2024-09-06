Maharashtra's major dams at full capacity for first time since 2018, sowing complete

Mumbai: Good news Maharashtra! On the eve of Ganeshotsav, all the major dams of the state are 100 per cent full for the first time since 2018 and sowing operations are complete.

This means, the drought-prone areas across the state may not face water scarcity for a year.

Big dams like Ujni (Solapur), Koyna (Satara), Jayakwadi (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) Bhatsa (Thane) and Vaitrana (Palghar-Thane-Nashik) have 100 per cent water stock, according to the assessment of the Water Resources department.