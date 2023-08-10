Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi files complaint against Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide

In a significant development, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has filed a complaint against Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide for the latter’s derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation.
Tushar Gandhi went to Pune and filed a formal complaint with the police on Thursday.
Last month, during a gathering in Amravati district, Bhide had made derogatory remarks against Gandhi ji.
The issue also figured during the recently-concluded monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature.
Aged around 90, Manohar Kulkarni aka Sambaji Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji is the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan - which aims to propagate the teachings of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj and engaged in conservation and preservation of forts.
“Will not take slander against my ancestors without seeking legal redress,” said Tushar Gandhi.
Tushar Gandhi, along with advocate Asim Sarode and other people visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune city and submitted the complaint against Bhide.
He has sought registration of a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).
Tushar Gandhi said that the government had promised action against Bhide, however, that has not happened.