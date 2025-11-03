<p>Mumbai: With four back-to-back deportation from the Gulf, the Mumbai Police has dealt a heavy blow to the mephedrone (MD) supply network of Salim Dola, who is linked to the underworld crime syndicate run by the Dawood Ibrahim gang. </p><p>The Mumbai Police coordinated with various Indian agencies and sister agencies in the United Arab Emirates to secure the deportation in an intelligence-based operation and use of diplomatic channels. </p><p>Last week, Salman Salim Sheikh alias Shera Batla (35) was deported from Dubai.</p><p>Those who were deported earlier are Tahir Salim Dola, Mustafa Mohammed Kubbawala and Mohammed Salim Mohammed Sohail Shaikh alias Lavish.</p><p>In fact, Tahir Dola is the son of Salim Dola and Kubbawala his nephew. </p><p>All of them were facing the Red Corner Notice of INTERPOL.</p>.Notorious drugs smuggler wanted in Rs 252 crore seizure arrested in Mumbai.<p>The Mumbai Police has been coordinating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Abu Dhabi and Lyon-headquartered INTERPOL, over months to bust the drugs network. </p><p>Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug belonging to the amphetamine and cathinone classes, and popularly known as MD, meow-meow, M-Cat, is often compared to drugs like cocaine and ecstasy.</p><p>Salim Dola was a close associate of late Iqbal Mirchi, of the key persons in the syndicate controlled by Dawood Ibrahim. After Mirchi’s death, the Mumbai-born Dola controls the drug network for Dawood. </p><p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Mumbai Police have previously registered multiple cases against Dola and his associates under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). </p><p>With the crackdown on the syndicate, the Mumbai police dismantled a major drug network with multiple arrests and factory raids.</p><p>Their involvement includes plans to establish drug manufacturing facilities nationwide, furthering the distribution of mephedrone.</p>