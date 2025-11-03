<p>Sringeri: A tusker which had killed two farmers in Keregadde of Kerekatte village in Kudremukh National Park limits of Sringeri taluk, was captured during an operation on Sunday night.</p><p>Trained elephants from Dubare and Harangi camps - Prashantha, Dhananjaya, Ayajaya, Harsha and Ekalavya were used in the operation.</p><p>On Sunday morning, the rogue tusker was spotted in Bhagavathi forest on Sunday morning.</p><p>By 3 pm in the afternoon, the exact location was traced and the elephant was tranquilised by sharp shooter Akram. Later, with the help of the trained elephant, the rogue elephant was chained and was brought outside the forest by 11 pm.</p><p>In the aftermath of the death by the farmers, the government had ordered the capture of the elephant.</p>.Two elephants electrocuted in Karnataka; minister orders probe .<p>Elephants had been spoiling crops in Muduba, Tallar, Kalchar, Keregadde and surrounding regions and had created panic among villagers. </p><p>Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda said that Rs 50 lakh is being spent to capture a wild elephant. However, considering people's safety, pressure was mounted upon the government and through the forest department, the pachyderm was captured. Seven people have died so far due to elephant attacks in Sringeri constituency. Five elephants have been captured. The elephant captured on Sunday will be taken to Dubare elephant camp, he added.</p><p>Veterinarian Dr Muzib, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Rajan, Chief Conservator of Forest Karikalan and other officials were present.</p>