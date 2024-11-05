Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Malegaon blast trial: Court issues bailable warrant against Pragya Thakur

The warrant is 'returnable' by November 13 which means Thakur will have to appear before the court by then and get it cancelled.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 14:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 14:41 IST
India NewsPragya ThakurMalegaon blast caseMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us