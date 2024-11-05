Malegaon blast trial: Court issues bailable warrant against Pragya Thakur

<p>Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to attend the proceedings.</p>.<p>Final arguments were going on and the presence of the accused is necessary, special judge A K Lahoti noted as he issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against Thakur.</p>.<p>The warrant is 'returnable' by November 13 which means Thakur will have to appear before the court by then and get it cancelled.</p>.'SIMI could be behind 2008 Malegaon blast': Pragya Thakur's lawyer tells court.<p>The BJP leader's lawyer cited her health problems while requesting the special court for National Investigation Agency cases to grant her reasonable time to remain present.</p>.<p>But the court noted that Thakur, the accused number 1, had not attended the proceedings since June 4.</p>.<p>Her past applications for exemption on the grounds of illness and hospitalization were considered from time to time, the special judge said.</p>.<p>"Today, the application was filed, along with a xerox copy of the medical certificate, showing she is undergoing ayurvedic treatment, but the original certificate is not annexed," the court said while rejecting her plea.</p>.<p>Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.</p>.<p>Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others are on trial for alleged involvement in the blast conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p>.<p>The case was initially probed by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, before being transferred to the National Investigation Agency in 2011.</p>