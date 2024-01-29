Man attacks friend with chopper over quarrel in Thane; booked for attempt to murder

Thane: A 45-year-old man has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked his friend with a chopper and injured him following a quarrel in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near a temple in Badlapur area on January 24 night when the 42-year-old victim and the accused along with some of their other friends were consuming liquor, they said.

A quarrel broke out among them over some issue and the accused asked the victim why he had blocked his mobile phone number, an official from Badlapur police station said.

The accused, who was inebriated, then allegedly attacked the victim with a chopper, inflicting injuries on his chest, hands and jaws, he said.

The victim, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, filed a police complaint on Sunday.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.