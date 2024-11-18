Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife and harassing her in Maharashtra's Thane

<p>Thane: The Thane police have registered a case against a man and four other members of his family after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife and harassed her for Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The 33-year-old complainant woman is a lawyer hailing from Nagpur and currently residing in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh or a car from her when she was staying at her in-laws' place in Nagpur between January and July this year, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said.</p>.Cop dies after falling from train at Kalyan station in Thane.<p>When she could not meet their demands, they allegedly beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences, he said.</p>.<p>Later, her husband gave her triple talaq and discontinued the relationship, the complainant alleged.</p>.<p>Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and three other members of their family under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 85(husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).</p>.<p>The accused were also booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the police said.</p>