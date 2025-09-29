<p>Thane/Palghar: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old youth from the Panju Island after a coconut was thrown from a moving train when it was passing over the bridge that connects the Thane and Palghar districts. </p><p>The railway bridge passes over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/panju-island-to-become-tourism-destination-1034997.html">Panju Island</a> in the Vasai Creek - on the Western suburbs of Mumbai - and is not connected by road.</p><p>The coconut was apparently part of ‘nirmalya' (sacred floral offerings) thrown in the direction of the creek on Saturday morning from the creek.</p><p>Many commuters while passing over the creek throw the ‘nirmalya’ in plastic or paper bags to the creek from the running trains of the Western Railway. </p>.17 rescued from bus stuck at flooded spot in Maharashtra's Palghar district.<p>The victim was identified as Sanjay Dattaram Bhoir.</p><p>The coconut was thrown at him while he was walking across the railway bridge to reach Panju Island. </p><p>“For the villagers of Panju, the railway bridge remains the only alternative route to step outside the island during emergencies, as the village has no road connectivity. However, passengers frequently throw coconuts, flowers, and offerings into the sea from passing trains, and these have caused multiple fatal accidents over the years,” said Kiran Bhoir, the founder-Director of KMC Holidays and Offshore Pvt Ltd, who hails from the Panju Island. </p><p>Panju, famously known as the “Village of Freedom Fighters,” contributed 21 fighters to India’s independence movement. The island lies on the western side of the historic Mumbai railway line. Until 1956, Panju had its own railway station, but it was later removed. With no proper road, the villagers remain deprived of basic healthcare, education, and socio-economic opportunities.</p><p>At present, only a small ferry service — operated by villagers — runs between 6 am and 9 pm, leaving the community isolated during the night.</p><p>“Election after election, promises of Ro-Ro services, tourism development, and bridges are made, yet nothing materializes. The villagers now feel that the time has come to fight not only for recognition but also for survival — just as their forefathers once fought against the British, they may soon have to fight against government apathy,” said Bhoir. </p><p>The Government Railway Police in Vasai has registered a case and investigations are in progress to identify the person who had thrown the coconut. </p>