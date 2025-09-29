Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man dies after being hit by coconut from train in Maharashtra

The coconut was apparently part of ‘nirmalya' (sacred floral offerings) thrown in the direction of the creek on Saturday morning from the creek.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 05:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us