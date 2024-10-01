Home
maharashtra

Man found dead in Thane creek

The body was spotted in the Waghbil creek near the Ganesh Visarjan ghat around 3 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:58 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 13:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

