Congress top brass bides time amid Karnataka leadership tussle

<p>Bengaluru: The Congress high command is learnt to have conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that it will decide the way forward — his continuation or replacement — only after “things calm down” in the state, essentially skirting the leadership question that is keeping the pot boiling.</p>.<p>The high command’s stance was discussed at a closed-door meeting Siddaramaiah held with his loyalist ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao late on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The trio closeted amid speculation about leadership changes in the state after November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government completes two and a half years in office, and that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is waiting to take the reins.</p>.<p>Last week, Gowda and Rao met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.</p>.<p>Apparently, they urged the party top brass to provide clarity on whether Siddaramaiah could go ahead with a Cabinet reshuffle, or if it had other plans. A reshuffle will mean Siddaramaiah’s continuation. </p>.<p>According to sources, Venugopal said the party will decide on what to do. “But first, we want things to calm down,” he is learnt to have said. Apparently, the top brass is worried about government leadership being discussed publicly. </p>.'No November revolution, only in 2028 when Congress returns to power': DK Shivakumar.<p>During the meeting Wednesday night, Siddaramaiah felt the onus was on the high command to calm the situation down, sources said. “If they’re keeping me as the CM, they should call Shivakumar and talk to him. If they’re making him the CM, they should call me for talks,” he reportedly said. </p>.<p>It is said that Siddaramaiah is keen on a midterm reshuffle of the Cabinet to give fresh vigour to his government, for which he is awaiting the high command’s nod. Shivakumar, however, is not in favour of a reshuffle with Siddaramaiah remaining as the CM as this could block his ambition. </p>.<p>Dalit CM: Protest at Satish’s residence</p>.<p>On Thursday, Dalit activists staged a protest at Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s residence with a demand that the next CM should belong to an SC/ST community. They held up photos of SC/ST ministers like Satish, HC Mahadevappa, G Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge and Shivaraj Tangadagi.</p>.<p>“If Siddaramaiah continues as CM, we have no problem. But since there are calls to change him, we want an SC/ST to become the CM,” they told Satish. The minister said he would bring their petition to the Congress high command’s notice. </p>.<p>No ‘November revolution’ </p><p>Dismissing rumours of a “November revolution”, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said there would be a revolution only in 2028 with the Congress retaining power in Karnataka. He insisted he is a “disciplined soldier” of the party. </p>