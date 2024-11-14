Man held for attacking friend over cigarette in Thane district

<p>Thane: An 18-year-old man has been arrested for grievously assaulting a friend over a cigarette in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra’s </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane </a>district, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Accused Ayaz Khalil Momin allegedly attacked Aslam Babu Sheikh (30) when they were having food with two more friends at a hotel in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.</p>.<p>Momin allegedly started abusing Sheikh after being asked to part with a cigarette, the official said. In the ensuing argument, he pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Sheikh, leaving him seriously injured.</p>.<p>On a complaint by Sheikh’s friend, who was also present at the scene, police arrested Momin for attempted murder, the official said, adding that Sheikh is being treated in a nearby hospital. </p>