Man held for attacking friend over cigarette in Thane district

Accused Ayaz Khalil Momin allegedly attacked Aslam Babu Sheikh (30) when they were having food with two more friends at a hotel in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:26 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:26 IST
