Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man held for hoax call about ‘bomb blast’ in Mumbai’s Kamathipura

Around 11 pm on Monday, a person called the control room and said there would be a bomb blast on the 12th lane of Kamathipura in south Mumbai, the official said.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 10:09 IST

Follow Us

A man was arrested on Tuesday for calling the Mumbai police control room, falsely claiming that there would be a “bomb blast” at Kamathipura, an official said.

Around 11 pm on Monday, a person called the control room and said there would be a bomb blast on the 12th lane of Kamathipura in south Mumbai, the official said.

The police pressed into service its Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad and vacated the buildings on the lane, the official said.

After an extensive search, the police found nothing suspicious in the area and declared the call a hoax, the official said.

Meanwhile, a team from Nagpada Police Station tried to track the number used to make the hoax call, but it was unreachable. The police then used “technical” evidence to trace the caller and arrested him in the early hours of Tuesday, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 10:09 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBomb BlastHoax

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT