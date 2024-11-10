Home
Man held for running prostitution racket in Palghar district; 3 women rescued

Acting on inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police raided a room near a hotel in Vasai East on Friday and exposed the illegal business.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:45 IST

