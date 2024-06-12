Man kills son by stuffing paper ball in mouth; arrested in Thane

Thane: A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his nine-year-old son by stuffing a paper ball into his mouth in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident which took place at Washala in Kasara area under Sahapur taluka on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, they said, adding the exact reason behind the crime was not yet known.

The man and his wife had been living separately following domestic quarrels and the boy was staying with his mother, an official from the police control room said.

The boy went missing from his mother's house on Monday and the family members launched a search for him.

The minor was found dead near his father's house at around 8 am on Tuesday, the official said.