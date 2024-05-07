Home
Man sets afire EVMs in Maharashtra's Solapur district

At least three EVMs were seen rendered useless, even as videos of the incident went viral on social media.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 14:11 IST
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man poured petrol and set afire three EVMs inside a polling station in Bagalwadi village of Sangola in Solapur district of Maharashtra during the Phase-3 of polling on Tuesday.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a man can be seen trying to extinguish the fire on the EVM using water, while commotion was ensued inside and outside the polling booth.

The man who set ablaze the machines also raised slogans. Soon after he was apprehended by police and security personnel.

The person’s motive is not yet known.

Published 07 May 2024, 14:11 IST
