Manoj Jarange-Patil breaks new ground in Maharashtra

Exactly a year later, on August 9, 2017, the massive morcha was held in Mumbai, the 58th in the series - and all the protests have been peaceful, faceless and leaderless.

But 2023 was different when Manoj Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sangathana emerged as the face of the capital and came to national limelight after the at Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district.

While a lot of things have moved, there are still more demands and Jarange-Patil is now camping in Navi Mumbai and set to enter Mumbai on Saturday.

“There is no going back now…we will take reservations and go back…we will come to Azad Maidan tomorrow (on Saturday) if we do not get and if we get, we will come and thank people,” he said.

As the decisive protest coincided with the Republic Day, Jarange-Patil unfurled the tricolour and waved saffron flags amid slogans of ‘ek Maratha, lakh Maratha’ and innovation of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.