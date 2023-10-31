Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil demands for special session of Maharashtra legislature

Mumbai: On the seventh day of his fast unto death, Manoj Jarange-Patil - who is the face of the Maratha reservation campaign pressed the demand of a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to enact a law for the quota to the community.
The Marathas comprise 33 per cent of the state's 23 crore population.
Jarange-Patil confirmed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to him.
"We are committed to the demand of having a special session to resolve the issue," he told reporters in Jalna.
He also reiterated that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to Marathas - a move that would enable them the benefits of the OBC quota.
"We are not backing out from the demand and the ongoing agitation," he said.
Jarange-Patil's statement comes ahead for the weekly Cabinet meeting.
"I have urged CM saheb for a special session and issuing Kunbi caste certificates urgently," he said.
He urged the agitators that the protests should be peaceful. "Don't engage in violence...don't take any extreme steps," he said.
He made it clear once again that politicians should not come to the Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna, where he is protesting.
On his health, he said that after he has taken water he is feeling better.