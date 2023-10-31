Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil demands for special session of Maharashtra legislature

Mumbai: On the seventh day of his fast unto death, Manoj Jarange-Patil - who is the face of the Maratha reservation campaign pressed the demand of a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to enact a law for the quota to the community.

The Marathas comprise 33 per cent of the state's 23 crore population.

Jarange-Patil confirmed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to him.

"We are committed to the demand of having a special session to resolve the issue," he told reporters in Jalna.

He also reiterated that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to Marathas - a move that would enable them the benefits of the OBC quota.