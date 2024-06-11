Home
Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses to take fluids as his fast enters Day 4

Jarange, who has been demanding reservation for the Marathas under the OBC category, has launched a fresh hunger strike at his Antarwali Sarati village in central Maharashtra's Jalna district.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 10:13 IST
Jalna (Maha): Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday refused to take intravenous fluids despite the doctors' advice as his indefinite fast over demands related to Maratha reservation entered the fourth day.

Jarange, who has been demanding reservation for the Marathas under the OBC category, has launched a fresh hunger strike at his Antarwali Sarati village in central Maharashtra's Jalna district.

A team from the government rural hospital examined him in the morning. His blood pressure and sugar level were low, and he was advised to take intravenous fluids, a doctor told the media.

Jarange, however, said he would not take any IV fluids.

"It seems the government is least worried about our plight. The Maratha community will teach them a lesson," he told reporters.

Asked about Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal's statement that the 10 per cent reservation granted by the government to the Marathas would stand judicial scrutiny, the activist said Bhujbal should not interfere in the issue.

Jarange has been demanding that Marathas should be given Kunbi caste certificates. Kunbis, an agrarian community, enjoy the OBC status.

Published 11 June 2024, 10:13 IST
