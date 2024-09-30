Home
Maratha quota: Jarange plans show of unity at Dussehra rally in Beed

Jarange also said he will speak at the rally, which would be attended by the Maratha community people and farmers, but there will no politics at the event.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:00 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 10:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDussehraManoj Jarange

