Maratha quota: Outfit warns of black flag protest from Sept 15, submits memorandum to Aurangabad authorities

Apart from hoisting black flags, the memorandum said community members would boycott celebrations organised by the government to mark Marathawada Liberation Day on September 17.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 19:35 IST

The Sakal Maratha Samaj on Monday said black flags will be hoisted at homes of the community from September 15 as part of a peaceful agitation for reservations in jobs and education.

The Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella group of several outfits, submitted a memorandum at the office of the divisional commissioner here.

The memorandum said Maratha community was given the benefit of reservations during the rule of the Nizam in Marathwada but was dropped from the list after Maharashtra was formed in 1960.

Apart from hoisting black flags, the memorandum said community members would boycott celebrations organised by the government to mark Marathawada Liberation Day on September 17.

It also said agitations will be held in front of the homes of elected representatives from the community.

