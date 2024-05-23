Massive explosion in industrial unit in Maharashtra's Dombivli

Thane: A chain of explosions rocked an industrial unit in the Dombivli area of Thane on Thursday.
The expositions were reported from Phase-2 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivli, which is surrounded by several residential complexes.
While there are no reports of any casualties, six fire tenders, water tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.
The possibility of some people being trapped has not been ruled out yet.
“There has been a blast in the boiler of the industrial unit,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
Fire and smoke billowing could be seen from several kilometres away. Due to the explosion, window panes of several industrial units and residential complexes were shattered.
Industries Minister Uday Samant and Public Works Development Minister Ravindra Chavan, who is the MLA from Dombivli, are rushing to the spot.
Meanwhile, Shinde spoke to Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and reviewed the situation.
Top officials of MIDC and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (MIDC) are present at the site.
Kalyan Rural MLA Raju Patil too was present at the spot.
Hospitals in the Kalyan-Dombivli township and neighbouring Thane City have been kept in readiness.
