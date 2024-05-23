Massive explosion in industrial unit in Maharashtra's Dombivli

Thane: A chain of explosions rocked an industrial unit in the Dombivli area of Thane on Thursday.

The expositions were reported from Phase-2 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivli, which is surrounded by several residential complexes.

While there are no reports of any casualties, six fire tenders, water tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

The possibility of some people being trapped has not been ruled out yet.

“There has been a blast in the boiler of the industrial unit,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.