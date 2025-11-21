<p>Mumbai: Days after a three-year-old girl was raped and killed in the Dongrale village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malegaon">Malegaon</a> tehsil of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> district, local residents staged a mammoth protest in the town and demanded capital punishment for the accused - a demand that saw support from political parties. </p><p>The city united in demanding the strictest punishment for the perpetrator, with calls for immediate justice echoing throughout the demonstrations.</p><p>A massive protest march witnessed participation from women, men and youth in large numbers, resulting in the total closure of markets and establishments across the taluka. </p><p>Citizens from both, Hindu and Muslim, displayed strong solidarity, with even Urdu educational institutions joining the bandh. The atmosphere was marked by deep mourning and intense anger over the horrific incident.</p>.Four held for raping woman in Karnataka's Koppal.<p>Prominent figures—including the Chairperson of the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, former legislator Asif Sheikh, and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse—joined the public march. </p><p>The crowd’s anger escalated to the point that protestors entered court premises, prompting leaders to appeal for restraint while demonstrations continued.</p><p>Protesters demanded that the accused be hanged, with some even calling for an encounter. They also demanded a special fast-track court and immediate reinstatement of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-rights-commission">Child Rights Commission</a>, noting that its prolonged non-functioning delays justice in serious cases.</p><p>Police have secured seven-day custody of the accused as investigations progress rapidly. </p>.Uttar Pradesh: Two cops suspended over 'negligence' in child rape case; probe ordered into SHO's role.<p>The Women’s Commission Chairperson spoke with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> after meeting protesters and received assurances of strict action and a commitment that justice would not be compromised.</p><p>In a rare decision, the Malegaon Bar Association announced that no local lawyer would represent the accused. </p><p>Meanwhile, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal too demanded capital punishment. </p>