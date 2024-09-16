Home
Meat worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Maharashtra's Dombivali, accused manage to flee

The tempo was intercepted on Sunday on a tip off at Golavali in Dombivali, though its occupants managed to flee
PTI
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 04:47 IST

Thane: Thane police have seized meat worth Rs 4 lakh from a tempo and have sent it for analysis, a police official said on Monday.

The tempo was intercepted on Sunday on a tip off at Golavali in Dombivali, though its occupants managed to flee, the Manpada police station official said.

"The tempo and a car trailing it have been seized. Efforts are on to arrest the persons behind this illegal transportation of meat. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Municipal Corporation Act and Motor Vehicles Act," he added

