<p>Mumbai: Fashion model-turned-journalist Meher Castelino, who was crowned the first-ever Femina Miss India in 1964 and went on to build an extraordinary legacy in fashion journalism, passed away on Tuesday. </p><p>She was 81.</p><p>She is survived by her son, Karl, daughter-in-law, Nisha, and her daughter, Christina.</p><p>Born in Mumbai, Meher Castelino’s involvement with fashion and beauty goes back to 1964 when she won the first Femina Miss India crown, soon after graduating from Lawrence School, Lovedale. </p><p>She represented the country at the Miss Universe and Miss United Nations Contests. </p>.Veteran Congressman and former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil passes away at 90.<p>A famous commercial and catwalk model, she has appeared in over 2,000 live fashion shows, many of which were conceived and directed by her. She has also headed the designing departments of export as well as local fashion houses and was Fashion Editor of Gentlemen’s Fashion Quarterly, Flair and Eve’s Weekly. Widely travelled, Castelino has modelled around the globe in a career that spanned over 14 years.</p><p>“Since publishing her first article in Eve’s Weekly in 1973, she devoted her life to writing, becoming a full-time fashion journalist and syndicated columnist. A true pioneer of fashion journalism in India, her work appeared in nearly 160 national and international publications, shaping the country’s understanding of fashion over generations,” the Mumbai Press Club said, condoling her death.</p><p>Throughout her illustrious career, Meher was invited to Germany, France, Italy, the USA, South Africa, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Singapore to attend haute couture shows, interview renowned designers, and bring global perspectives to Indian audiences. </p><p>She also served as the official fashion writer for Lakmé Fashion Week since 2006, chronicling its journey with insight, depth, and elegance.</p><p>“Her immense contribution to journalism, her unwavering passion for the craft, and her warm, generous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with her. Let us remember her for her joie de vivre, her bonhomie, and her wonderful sense of humour,” it added. </p><p>The Femina Miss India said: “A true trailblazer, Meher Castelino opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape.”</p>