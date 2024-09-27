MEIL Signs MoU with Maharashtra Government for Development of 4000 MW Pumped Storage Hydro Projects

The two Pumped Storage Projects are off-stream in nature and the projects are planned to provide a minimum of 6 hours of energy storage on a daily basis.

The Pumped Storage Projects will have newly constructed reservoirs - Upper and Lower reservoirs (closed loop system) utilizing the head for the generation of power.

A powerhouse equipped with reversible pump turbines, generators, and other ancillary systems will be installed between the two reservoirs, interconnected through a water conductor system. The reversible turbines will pump water during non-peak hours and generate power during peak demand. Water for the projects will be drawn from existing reservoirs or dams for initial filling and replenished annually to compensate for losses due to evaporation and seepage.

The Pumped Storage Projects are recognized for their cost-effective energy storage, grid management, frequency regulation, and integration with renewable energy sources.

The MoU signing event was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Power Minister and Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department and MEIL was represented by company President R.V.R. Kishore, along with Girish, Ravi Kiran, and Sameer Jha.

"These projects will not only address Maharashtra's energy needs but also drive the state's development. We are proud to contribute to national progress by supplying power through the grid across India," said Kishore.