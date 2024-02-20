Mephedrone worth Rs 1,100 crore seized in Pune; three persons arrested

"On Sunday, three persons were arrested and around 1.75 kg of mephedrone (also known as MD) worth Rs 3.85 crore was recovered from them. During investigation, we traced two godowns where another 55 kg of MD was found. Following interrogation of the trio and based on inputs received from them, another operation was carried out in the Kurkumbh MIDC area and approximately 550kg of MD was recovered from a unit there," said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.