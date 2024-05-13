Home
Metal parking tower collapses amid gusty wind in Mumbai; vehicles damaged, no casualties

As per the preliminary information, two vehicles were damaged but there is no report of casualties.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 12:38 IST
Mumbai: An under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind in Wadala area of Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Barkat Ali Naka on the busy Wadala- Antop Hill Road.

Two fire engines and a rescue van were rushed to the spot.

A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the multi-storey under-construction metal parking tower coming crashing down on the busy road.

Meanwhile, incidents of trees falling due to gusty wind amid unseasonal rain were reported from several areas in Mumbai. Traffic on roads moved slowly while water-logging was also reported at some places.

Published 13 May 2024, 12:38 IST
MumbaiMaharashtrarain

