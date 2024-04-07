Nagpur man stabbed to death for passing lewd remarks against women; three held

The victim, Ranjit Rathod, made lewd remarks against the accused, Jayashree Panjhade and Savita Sayre, who had come to the area to shop for clothes, and a heated exchange ensued, he said.

Panjhade phoned her friend Akash Dinesh Raut, who arrived at the scene and confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot, the official said.