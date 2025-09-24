<p>In a landmark judgment, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court </a>has held that if conversion is illegal, a marriage based on it will be automatically invalid and the man and woman cannot be recognised as a married couple in the eyes of law.</p><p>Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed this order on a writ filed by Mohammad Bin Qasim alias Akbar seeking direction to the respondents not to interfere in their peaceful marital life.</p><p>The court, however, said that both the petitioners are entitled to perform marriage under the Special Marriage Act.</p>.Refusal to get married after years of consensual physical relationship does not constitute cognisable offence: Allahabad HC.<p>The petitioner's counsel submitted said that Qasim belonged to Muslim community while Jainab Parveen alias Chandrakanta was Hindu. On February 22, 2025, Chandrakanta accepted Islam and Khanqahe Alia Arifia issued a certificate for this.</p><p>On May 26, 2025, both the petitioners solemnised their marriage as per rituals under the Muslim law and a marriage certificate was issued by the Quazi concerned, the counsel submitted.</p><p>However, the additional chief standing counsel vehemently opposed this on the ground that the conversion certificate allegedly issued by Khanqahe Alia Arifia is a forged and fictitious document, since the secretary and manager of Jamia Arifia, Saiyed Sarawan, Kaushambi stated in a reply that the institution has not issued the certificate on February 22.</p><p>On this, the court observed, "After hearing rival contentions raised by the learned counsel for the parties and perusal of the entire records, one thing is clear, that conversion on a forged document cannot determine any of the essential ingredients as mentioned in the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion Act."</p><p>"Such, marriage solemnised between the petitioners is also not sustainable in the eyes of law since as per the Muslim Law, marriage is a contract between the follower and believer of the same religion. Once, the conversion in respect of Petitioner No 2 (Chandrakanta) is illegal, both the petitioners cannot be recognised as a married couple in the eyes of law," it said.</p><p>However, the court directed both the petitioners to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, which does not require any ritual of conversion.</p><p>The court also directed that till the receiving of the certificate issued under the Special Marriage Act, Petitioner No 2 will be kept in a women's protection home in Prayagraj, as she is not willing to reside with her parents and has expressed her consent to stay in the protection home.</p><p>(with PTI/Bar and Bench inputs)</p>