Missing man's body found hanging from tree in Navi Mumbai

<p>Thane: The body of a 22-year-old man, missing from home for two days, was found hanging from a tree in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a> on Tuesday (November 26) morning, police said.</p>.<p>The body was found on a tree on the road leading to Parsik Hill, and the police were alerted, an official said.</p>.<p>The deceased, Aadesh Yogesh Ambire, went missing from his home in Daravegaon two days ago.</p>.Woman's body stuffed in gunny bags found near Mumbai-Pune Expressway.<p>He was last seen on the road leading to Parsik Hills around 1.30 am on Monday, he said.</p>.<p>A missing person's complaint was lodged with the CBD police on Monday, the official said, adding that the man's body was sent for post-mortem and further probe is on. </p>