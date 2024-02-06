MNS leader gifts Raj Thackeray brick brought after Babri mosque demolition

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday gifted a brick brought by him after the Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya to Raj Thackeray, claiming the MNS chief is the heir of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideology.

The 16th century mosque was demolished by 'kar sevaks' in 1992.

Bal Thackeray has often been quoted as saying he was proud if any of his Sainiks had taken part in the demolition of the structure.

Nandgaonkar said he had kept the brick with him for 32 years.

"I always wanted to gift it to (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray once the construction of Ram Temple got over. Sadly, the temple is there but Balasaheb is not with us," the former MLA said.