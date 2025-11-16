<p>Mumbai: In a daring operation, a trekker who slipped in a difficult section during the ascent of Chanderi Fort, located near the Vangani–Badlapur region in Thane district in Maharashtra, was rescued on Saturday, by a team of mountaineers. </p><p>The fort stands at around 700 meters high and the route is considered difficult, hence not meant for novice trekkers, said veteran mountaineer and adventure expert Umesh Zirpe has been re-elected as the President of All Maharashtra Mountaineering Federation (AMMF), the apex mountaineering body of the Western Indian state which is blessed with the Sahyadri Ranges. </p><p>A team of mountaineers Mihir Jadhav, Hemant Jadhav, Guru, Vishal Godde, Ravi Pawar, Ravi Patil, Rudra Mohapatra, Vangesh Gaikwad and Ganesh came to practice at Chanderi Fort for the Giripremi Pune Mount Everest Expedition planned in 2026.</p><p>Meanwhile, another group of trekkers had also arrived for the trek. </p><p>A trekker from that group slipped at a difficult spot and got stuck. </p><p>Some members of the group ran to Mihir's team seeking help, informing them that their member lost balance and fell in a technical section.</p>.Maharashtra's Tamhini mountain pass, Matheran hill station receives massive rainfall.<p>Mihir soon reached the spot along with his team after receiving information. The trekker was found hanging on the edge of the almost 150-meter-deep valley, holding on to grass.</p><p>After tying a rope to the rock and rappelling down himself, Mihir anchored the trekker. Ravi Pawar and Rudra Mohapatra, positioned above, pulled him to safety using a descender.</p><p>The rescue of the trekker without injuries was possible through the combined effort of the team. Abhay Pande's life was saved because of the presence of mind and timely action by Mihir.</p><p>Mihir’s team had, after the incident, advised trekkers to seek guidance from trained people and to carry adequate safety equipment while attempting such difficult and technical climbs. </p><p>Mihir and his team are also part of the Maharashtra Mountaineer's Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC) rescue force.</p>