india

Mumbai: 7-year-old girl dies after getting entangled in rope ladder

Akriti Singh was playing hide-and-seek with her siblings and a friend while her parents were away on Sunday afternoon when a rope ladder got entangled around her neck, he said.
PTI
30 July 2024, 10:13 IST

Mumbai: A seven-year-old girl died after she got entangled in a rope ladder while playing with her siblings at her home in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a tenement in the Shivaji Nagar area on Sunday, an official said.

Her elder sister called out for help, following which neighbours rushed the child to a private hospital, but she died before receiving treatment, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is underway, he said.

Published 30 July 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsMumbai

