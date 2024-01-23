Mumbai airport witnesses highest-ever passenger traffic with over 51.58 mn passengers in CY 2023

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) established an extraordinary milestone for itself, showcasing a 35 per cent surge in passenger traffic compared to 2022.
2023 has been a fruitful year for the Indian aviation industry, especially in November and December, which also proved to be extraordinary months for CSMIA.
The airport saw 51.58 million passengers, with over 25.4 million on arrivals and more than 26.1 million on departures from the airport.
CSMIA catered to 3,34,391 ATMs, leading to 20 per cent growth compared to CY 2022 (2,77,052).
The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on November 25 with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (with more than 1,20,000 domestic pax movements and more than 46,000 international pax movements).
On November 11, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with an impressive tally of 1,032 ATMs. The airport experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic in December 2023, reaching a substantial 4.89 million, with a growth of 13 per cent as compared to December 2022 (4.34 million). Moreover, CSMIA observed a 110 per cent recovery in passenger traffic in CY 2023 as compared to the pre-pandemic era.