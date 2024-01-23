Mumbai airport witnesses highest-ever passenger traffic with over 51.58 mn passengers in CY 2023

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) established an extraordinary milestone for itself, showcasing a 35 per cent surge in passenger traffic compared to 2022.

2023 has been a fruitful year for the Indian aviation industry, especially in November and December, which also proved to be extraordinary months for CSMIA.

The airport saw 51.58 million passengers, with over 25.4 million on arrivals and more than 26.1 million on departures from the airport.

CSMIA catered to 3,34,391 ATMs, leading to 20 per cent growth compared to CY 2022 (2,77,052).