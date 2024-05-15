EC summons Andhra Pradesh chief secretary, top cop over post-poll violence in state

New Delhi: The Election Commission has summoned Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to "personally explain" the administration's failure to contain post-poll violence in the state.
The EC has told them that the Model Code of Conduct is still in force and they should ensure such incidents are not repeated. The officials have been asked to appear before the EC on Thursday.
Officials said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is monitoring the situation across India even as the poll body has said that there is no place for violence in a democracy.
The top officials of the Andhra administration have been asked to "personally explain" what went wrong in the state to contain the post-poll violence. The EC is likely to ask the officials to take pre-emptive steps to tackle such a situation.
The elections in Andhra Pradesh witnessed sporadic violence on Monday. It also continued after the polls with leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP having levelled allegations against each other.
Published 15 May 2024, 09:17 IST